Toys “R” Us opens second new U.S. store at The Galleria

HOUSTON-Toys "R" Us is making their comeback! After filing for bankruptcy two years ago and closing hundreds of stores, they are now opening their second new U.S. store at The Galleria in Houston.

The new store opens to the public at 10:00 am Friday morning. The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, December 7th starting at 10:00 am. The first 200 guests on Saturday will receive a free gift bag.

The new stores are smaller than the pervious Toys "R" Us stores and are designed to be interactive. There are four "anchor stores" along the right side of the store that feature the major brands Lego, Nintendo, Nerf and Paw Patrol. There are opportunities throughout the store for kids to play with the toys and "Play Pros" will be around demoing some of the products.

Tru Kids Brands is the parent company of Toys "R" Us. The other new store in the U.S. opened last week in Paramus, New Jersey.

Tru Kids Brands CEO Richard Barry says tough toys are the commodity, they are really trying to bring play back to kids and parents with these new stores. "When kids are walking out the door we want them first of all thinking about when they are coming back and realizing that this was a really cool, great, fun experience; somewhere where they can buy a great toy, but also they can come and just have a really good time,"

Toys "R" Us is located on the second floor of The Galleria near Nordstrom.

