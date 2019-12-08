Suspect charged in killing of HPD sergeant to undergo mental health evaluation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The suspect charged with capital murder after a Houston police officer was killed in the line of duty is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning following a judge-mandated mental health evaluation.

Arturo Solis, 25, is accused of fatally shooting HPD Sgt. Chris Brewster, 32.

The suspect was denied bond over the weekend with strong words in the motion to deny bail.

"This offense was committed in a cold cowardly manner where the defendant shot the complainant without out provocation of any kind," an assistant district attorney said.

Investigators said Brewster was responding to a domestic violence call involving a weapon about 6 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Avenue I in east Houston when the incident happened. A family member of Solis told police the suspect was assaulting her and was armed.

UPDATE: This is the booking photo of suspect Arturo Solis, 25, now charged with the capital murder of HPD Sergeant Christopher Brewster. More details here --> https://t.co/DGo0SDCRVU #hounews pic.twitter.com/aYNEGhQB91 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 8, 2019

Brewster saw the suspect and the woman, exited his patrol vehicle and was walking toward them when Solis immediately fired multiple shots at the sergeant. Even after being severely injured, police said Brewster was able to radio in "shots fired" and provided a description of the suspect.

Solis was arrested nearby at a school and was armed with a semi-automatic pistol, Acevedo said. The has a criminal history that includes an assault causing bodily injury to a family member in August 2015, according to police.

The entire incident was captured on body camera, Acevedo said, and an investigation is ongoing.

“We pause, we pray and we drive forward. We drive forward. Those officers knew that their sergeant was taken away, they knew he was wounded gravely, in grave condition and they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Tonight we lost a good man. This week we will mourn our brother with tears, laughter, and stories about how he touched our lives. Although he is no longer here physically, he will remain in our hearts forever. We will honor his life as a hero. Evil did not win tonight. RIP Sgt. pic.twitter.com/Waqzhaz60Z — Pete Lopez (@plopez138) December 8, 2019

On Monday, Houston police commanders and officers will be escorting the body of Brewster from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences building in the Texas Medical Center to a funeral home on W 34th St.

There will be a visitation for him on Wednesday and a funeral service is planned for ‪10 a.m. Thursday.

Brewster graduated from the academy in November 2010 and was promoted to sergeant in February 2019, according to Acevedo. Acevedo said he was on stage when Brewster was promoted.

"I remember the joy, the conversations we had with him on the stage," Acevedo recalled as he choked back tears. "And now here just a year later he's gone because of a coward."

Brewster leaves behind his wife, parents and sisters.

Sgt. Brewster showed tremendous bravery til his final breath. After receiving what would prove to be a fatal wound, he displayed a will to survive. The presence of mind to radio in “shots fired” & provide clothing description. In doing so he alerted other first responders. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 8, 2019