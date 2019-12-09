Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls announces bid for Congress

HOUSTON — Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls announced his campaign for Congressional District 22, joining the dozens who have placed a bid to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Olson.

During an announcement event, Nehls talked about his priorities including reducing the nation’s $23 trillion debt, securing the border and draining the swamp.

“Washington is broken,” Nehls said. “Our federal government has failed to secure our border for decades, under both Republican and Democrat leadership. This issue affects us right here at home. I’m tired of having to tell victims of crime that the criminal wasn’t even supposed to be here in the first place. We finally have a President with the backbone to get it done and now all Democrats want to do is impeach him and distract from his booming economy. I’m running for Congress to help President Trump secure the border, cut our out-of-control $23 trillion debt, and drain the swamp.”