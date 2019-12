Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA MARQUE, Texas — Christmas is quickly approaching, which means the largest lantern festival in the United States, Magical Winter Lights, is here!

Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, 52-day, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows.

Now through Sunday, Jan. 5, families can enjoy lantern attractions, cultural performances, carnival games and more at the festival.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video