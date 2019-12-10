City honors fallen HPD Sgt. Chris Brewster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston City Hall was lit with blue lights Tuesday in honor of slain police sergeant Chris Brewster, and will remain that way until Wednesday night.

Arturo Solis, 25, is charged with capital murder. The suspect went before a judge Monday and remains in custody without bond.

During the hearing, the public learned more details about the shooting including that Solis emptied his gun at or into Brewster. We also learned from Solis' defense attorneys that they believe he is mentally ill and has been diagnosed as such since he was a juvenile.

As Solis appeared in court downtown, officers gathered to escort Brewster’s body from the forensic sciences center over to the funeral home.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke at the procession and he had some really strong words for some politicians about gun violence. He said the reason the Violence Against Women Act isn’t moving forward is because some politicians are more concerned with keeping the National Rifle Association happy.

“So you’re either here for women and children and our daughters and our sisters and our aunts or you’re here for the NRA," Acevedo said. "So I don’t want to see their little smug faces about how much they care about law enforcement when I’m burying a sergeant because they don’t want to piss off the NRA.”

Acevedo went on to say he’s not talking about this anymore this week—that this week is about honoring Brewster and the ultimate sacrifice he made.

Brewster’s visitation will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Sagemont Church. His funeral is set for ‪10 a.m. Thursday at Grace Church at 14505 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.