HISD’s Grissom Elementary presents ‘November Park’ and ‘Melissa The Artist’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Grissom Elementary.

Our first piece today was done by 7-year-old Jordan Andrade. He's in the first grade, and his piece is called "November Park." Jordan says his inspiration for his piece was his love for the fall season, and being able to play with the leaves.

Our second piece is by 8-year-old Melissa Moreno. She's in the third grade, and her piece is called "Melissa The Artist." Melissa says she simply wanted to paint herself as an artist because that's what she wants to be when she grows up.