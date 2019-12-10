HISD’s Grissom Elementary presents ‘The Great Iris’ and ‘Unicorn Bear’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Grissom Elementary.

Our first piece is by 9-year-old Jasiah Charles. He's in the third grade, and his piece is called "The Great Iris." Jasiah says he was inspired by the artist Georgia O'Keeffe because he likes her art because it's very big and vibrant.

Our second piece is by 6-year-old Jenessa Gallegos. She's in kindergarten, and her piece is called "Unicorn Bear." Jenessa says she uses bright colors because they make her happy.