HOUSTON — It's the most magical time of the year and things are merry and bright at the Houston Zoo. In fact, very bright with the 9th annual Houston Zoo Lights, which is twice as bright as previous years!

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is joined by Public Relations Director Jackie Wallace as the zoo staff flips on the switch and invites to a behind the scenes peek of this twinkling wonderland!

Houston Zoo Lights will run from Nov. 23, 2019 - Jan. 12, 2020.

