Suspect accused of striking, killing Nassau Bay police sergeant still at large

Closer look at the SWAT standoff happening now in SE Houston. Heard law enforcement giving instructions for the person inside to come out the front door peacefully. Authorities believe the suspect wanted in Nassau Bay Sgt.’s death may be inside. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/5BhkiNJjJ4 — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) December 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man accused of striking and killing a Nassau Bay police officer Tuesday night during a traffic stop.

Tavores D. Henderson, 21, is wanted for felony murder in connection to the death of Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43. Officials say the charge could be upgraded to capital murder, depending on his intent.

On Wednesday morning, SWAT officers were posted at a southeast Houston home belonging to the suspect’s mother. At the time, it was believed Henderson may have been barricaded inside, but the search for him there turned up empty.

Authorities say his mother had been at work and did not know they were searching for him . Officials say there is a good chance he is armed.

“This is a nightmare scenario for our city,” Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman said. “First time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed in the line of duty. We are a very safe city. All I can say is keep officer Sullivan’s family in your prayers and we will go forward.”

Investigators said it started around 8:30 p.m. when a Nassau Bay police officer made a traffic stop in the parking lot of The Sapphire apartment complex on San Sebastian Court in Nassau Bay. Sgt. Sullivan was called in as backup.

As the officers were attempting to arrest the driver on a domestic violence warrant out of Harris County, officials said the suspect was able to break free, get back in his car and then drive away. While escaping, the suspect allegedly struck Sullivan with the vehicle.

The vehicle was found not too far away from the scene and the suspect ran away.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sullivan was taken to HCA Houston Clear Lake Hospital and passed away from her injuries there. Sullivan was coming up on her 16th anniversary with the Nassau Bay Police Department.

“Her blood ran blue, that’s the best I can tell you," Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie said. "She’s a police officer’s police officer. She’s going to be deeply missed by the department, by the officers and by the community here. She was very well entrenched in this community having been here, working here for almost 16 years.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation.

“Another grim reminder of the dangerous job of a police officer out there protecting our streets, and we are going to make sure we honor her legacy and make sure that we do a good job out here," HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.