Award-winning artist Vince B. performs on Morning Dose

Posted 10:02 AM, December 12, 2019, by
Award-winning artist Vince B. visits Morning Dose to talk about his latest accomplishments and to give a live performance ahead of his show Thursday night at the Eastdown Warehouse.

