Experience a winter wonderland of ice, festive lights during Holiday in the Gardens

Posted 8:19 AM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, December 12, 2019
Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits Moody Gardens for an insiders tour of the venues two biggest holiday attractions, Ice Land: Christmas Around the World and Festival of Lights.

Ice Land: Christmas Around the World

A skilled team of master ice carvers have taken 2 million pounds of ice to create your festive journey around the world to see how other cultures celebrate the season.

Festival of Lights

Enjoy a mile-long trail with more than one million lights and lighted scenes take you around the Moody Gardens Property with Spectacular views of Galveston Bay.

Holiday in the Gardens will run from Nov. 16, 2019 - Jan. 12, 2020.

Click here for tickets and more information.

