Experience a winter wonderland of ice, festive lights during Holiday in the Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits Moody Gardens for an insiders tour of the venues two biggest holiday attractions, Ice Land: Christmas Around the World and Festival of Lights.

Ice Land: Christmas Around the World

A skilled team of master ice carvers have taken 2 million pounds of ice to create your festive journey around the world to see how other cultures celebrate the season.

Festival of Lights

Enjoy a mile-long trail with more than one million lights and lighted scenes take you around the Moody Gardens Property with Spectacular views of Galveston Bay.

Holiday in the Gardens will run from Nov. 16, 2019 - Jan. 12, 2020.

