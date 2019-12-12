Fallen HPD police sergeant Chris Brewster laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Sgt. Christ Brewster, the brave Houston police officer killed while responding to a domestic violence call, will finally be laid to rest Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old sergeant had been with the Houston Police Department for nine years. The department recently shared a video and photos from the ceremony earlier this year where he was promoted to sergeant. In the video, you can see his wife, Bethany, pinning on his badge and a family photo with his parents.

Brewster will be remembered as a hero as he was shot multiple times as he was responding to a domestic violence situation in east Houston on Dec. 7.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time. Earlier this week, there were initial concerns about the vest possibly not performing how it was supposed to, however, we’ve learned from the department that after investigations by medical personnel, the medical examiner’s officer and others, there was no vest failure.

Mayor Sylvester Turner talked about remembering Brewster during Wednesday's city council meeting and is urging the community to rally around his family.

“This is one of those painful moments, but it's also a time for the city of Houston to pull together like never before and be very,very supportive of these family members,” Turner said.

As for the service, the eulogies will be given by HPD Sgt. Justin Hays, a friend and classmate, and another friend, JJ Cole.

Brewster’s body will be escorted from the Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home to Grace Church around 7:30 a.m. He will then lie in repose until the beginning of the service.