Superstar QB Malik Hornsby of Fort Bend Marshall HS is this week’s Class Act!

If you’re part of a high school football team that’s still playing this time of year, you’re among the best in the state!

Fort Bend Marshall’s dual-threat quarterback Malik Hornsby is a guy his coach says you can count on to do what’s right and lead the team.

“He’s a field general. He’s very smart. He is not just an athlete, he’s a quarterback," Coach James Williams said. "He wants to be in the pocket, he wants to make all the throws, but he’s like a coach on the field. He’s a leader out there and the guys follow. He does a really good job of that.”

Malik picked up the game when he was just 4 years old, but each day on the gridiron is one he’s excited about.

“I still go out every game like it’s the first game I’ve played," Malik said. "I go out and play to the best of my ability, make sure I put my team in a great position to win the game.”

His talent and passion for the game has a lot of coaches looking at him. Malik says he’s excited to play in college and would like to major in engineering.

“I’m going to have to put the ball down someday, and I just want to have something to fall back on and still be able to provide for my family,” Malik said.

However, between now and then, he's got some ball to play and his big dreams on the field.

“In six years, hopefully I'll be in the NFL playing on a Sunday or a Monday night game in front of a lot of people. That’s the plan,” Malik said.

Malik and the rest of the Fort Bend Marshall squad have a semi-final game to play this weekend. They’re facing off against Boerne-Champion High School at Kyle Field Dec. 14. Best of luck to them!