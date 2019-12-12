HISD’s Grissom Elementary presents ‘Surprising Daisy’ and ‘Blending Mountains’

Posted 8:22 AM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23AM, December 12, 2019
Data pix.

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Grissom Elementary.

Our first piece today is by Marley Court-Chapa, and her piece is called "Surprising Daisy." Marley says her inspiration for this piece was her sister, because she's taught her everything she knows.

Our second piece is by Kaliyah Barros, and her piece is called "Blending Mountains." Kaliyah says for this piece, she used chalk pastels because she loves the way they blend together.

