HISD’s Grissom Elementary presents ‘Calm Lands’ and ‘Artist’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Grissom Elementary.

Our first piece is by Lizbeth Angeles, and it's called "Calm Lands." She says for this piece, when she imagined it, she wanted it to look like a photo. She also likes the warm colors on the trees.

Our second piece is by McKenzie West, and her piece is called "Artist." McKenzie says that while creating this piece, she was listening to music in class, and it inspired her to use the colors that she did.

