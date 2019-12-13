Local law officials disappointed, ‘in disbelief’ over $150,000 bond for accused cop killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The accused killer of a Nassau Bay police sergeant appeared in court Thursday night and was given a $150,000 bond on charges of capital murder. It's an outcome many law enforcement officers are disappointed with, and some high-ranking officials are even speaking out about the decision.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez didn't hesitate to tweet out his thoughts immediately following the arrest of Tavores D. Henderson, the 21-year-old man accused of killing Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

"SMH in disbelief. A Police Sgt dead, suspect on the run for couple days, my team and our law enforcement partners do phenomenal job locating & taking him into custody without incident— I simply do not understand his initial bond set at $150,000. #HouNews," Gonzalez tweeted.

Henderson managed to evade police for two days before law enforcement found him through an anonymous tip reported to Crimes Stoppers. He was arrested without incident at a home in southeast Houston on Thursday.

The suspect's mom, Tiffany Henderson, is facing charges of hindering arrest. Her boyfriend is accused of helping, too.

Gonzalez said he understands the sheriff's office is just one piece of a bigger system, but he feels law enforcement officers are in harms way—and this bond just doesn’t make sense.

“[We] worked very hard to make sure we arrested him without incident, got arrested, and just a little while ago I found out that the initial bond is set at $150,000. I was literally shaking in disbelief. I couldn’t understand it, still don’t understand it,” Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said the bail system needs to be based on risk, fairness and the constitution— not just whether the defendant has the money to bail out.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo and Joe Gamaldi, the president of the Houston Police Officers' Union are among other leaders that tweeted out their disappointment with the bond decision.

"Outrageous! This coward who took the life of a hero & poses a clear & present danger to community & the people we serve. This story is incomplete, what court is this? Bail decisions need to be made on the basis of risk to public@ safety & of flight," Acevedo tweeted.

Tavores is facing three charges in total; two are the domestic violence charges that officers down in Nassau Bay were trying to arrest him for; and the third, a capital murder charge in the death of Sgt. Sullivan.

