Ridge Point Chamber Choir performs ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’ on Morning Dose

Posted 9:35 AM, December 13, 2019, by
The Ridge Point Chamber Choir of Fort Bend ISD's Ridge Point High School visits Morning Dose to talk about the ensemble's latest accomplishments and to give a live Dose of Music performance of "I'll be home for Christmas."

