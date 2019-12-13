× Singer Raquel Cepeda’s ‘The Sounds of Christmas’ jazz concert at the MATCH

Lights are the sight to see when getting into the holiday spirit, but what does the Christmas season sound like?

Raquel Cepeda, a highly regarded Venezuelan singer and songwriter who has shared the stage with jazz legends such as Ellis and Delfeayo Marsalis, brings “The Sounds of Christmas” jazz concert to the MATCH from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Dec. 20.

Offering the Houston community with an unforgettable evening of well known classics and new Christmas tunes, and original arrangements that feature the best of the cultural world heritage, the concert will feature songs from the classic American repertoire like “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” and “Niño Lindo” from Venezuela, in addition to Cepeda’s original holiday compositions.

Cepeda was featured at the 1st Latin Jazz Festival of Houston in 2018, the Houston’s Brazilian Food and Music and the French Food and Wine festivals in 2019, and has earned awards as “Urban Voice” at the Ucevista voice Festival in 1995.

The artist’s newest album, “Passion” is currently No. 1 on the Roots Music Report Jazz Chart, which measures independent worldwide radio play.

Tickets are available through EventBrite starting at $30. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

