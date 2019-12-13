Tony Buzbee threatens to fire HPD Chief Art Acevedo if elected mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — During a press conference two days before runoff elections in Harris County, mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee rolled out a plan to increase public safety— that includes a move to replace the Houston police chief.

Buzbee told supporters he would terminate Chief Art Acevedo immediately, and replace him with someone focused on "increasing more patrols instead of political grandstanding."

Buzbee announced his intentions after Acevedo called for federal politicians to pass more effective gun safety legislation following the shooting death of HPD Sgt. Chris Brewster, who was responding to an armed domestic violence suspect.

Acevedo was sworn in as chief in November 2016. He was appointed by current Houston mayor and Buzbee's competitor, Sylvester Turner. The race for mayor went into a runoff after Turner failed to get a majority vote back in November. On Saturday, Harris County voters will have another chance to make their voices heard.

That race, several city council races and other Harris County positions will all be on the Ballot.

