Harris County runoff election results

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston-area voters went to the polls Saturday to have their voices heard in several runoff elections in Harris County including the Houston mayoral race, multiple Houston City Council seats and other positions.

(*) indicates projected winner.

City of Houston, Mayor

*Sylvester Turner – 56.04%

Tony Buzbee – 43.96%

City of Houston, Council Member, At-Large Position 1

*Mike Knox – 56.48%

Willie R. Davis – 40.70%

City of Houston, Council Member, At-Large Position 3

*Michael Kubosh – 61.30%

Janaeya Carmouche – 38.70%

City of Houston, Council Member, At-Large Position 4

Anthony Dolcefino – 48.15%

*Letitia Plummer – 51.85%

City of Houston, Council Member, At-Large Position 5

Eric Dick- 47.16%

*Sallie Alcorn – 52.84%

City of Houston, Council Member, District A

*Amy Peck – 70.18%

George Harry Zoes – 29.82%

City of Houston, Council Member, District C

*Abbie Kamin 59.42%

Shelley Kennedy 40.58%

City of Houston, Council Member, District D

*Carolyn Evans-Shabazz – 62.16%

Brad “Scarface” – 37.84%

City of Houston, Council Member, District F

*Tiffany D. Thomas – 55.99%

Van Huynh – 44.01%

City of Houston, Council Member, District H

*Karla Cisneros – 50.06%

Isabel Longoria – 49.94%

City of Houston, Council Member, District J

Sandra Rodriguez – 42.04%

*Edward Pollard – 57.96%

City of Bellaire, Council Member – Position No. 4

*Nathan Wesely – 59.06%

Winfred Frazier – 40.94%

City of Bellaire, Council Member – Position No. 6

*Jim Hotze – 58.64%

David R. Montague – 41.36%

HCCS1, Trustee, District I

Dave Wilson – 45.57%

*Monica Flores Richart – 54.43%

HCCS2, Trustee, District II

Kathy Lynch-Gunter – 42.78%

*Rhonda Skillern-Jones – 57.22%

Houston ISD, Position 2

*Kathy Blueford-Daniels – 62.16%

John Curtis Gibbs – 37.84%