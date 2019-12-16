FBI arrests man in connection to mercury pills found in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A person was taken into custody early Monday in connection with mercury spills that were discovered at several spots in west Houston over the weekend.

At this point, we have very limited details on the person who was recently taken into custody, but here is a look at what FBI Houston tweeted out just after 3:30 a.m.

#BREAKING An individual has just been taken in to custody by FBI Houston for questioning in connection with Sunday's mercury spills. He is not being identified at this time as he is not charged. @houstonpolice @HoustonOEM #HouNews — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) December 16, 2019

The pills were reported by a concerned resident who works in the chemical industry just after 11 a.m. Sunday. They saw the white, silvery substance on the ground and called it in.

The first spill was reported in the 10700 block of Westview Drive inside a Walmart parking lot.

Officials also responded to small spills at a nearby Sonic and Shell gas station. One person, a pregnant woman, was taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution.”

Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena wanted to clear up some reports of gallons of mercury spilled are inaccurate. He confirms there were just three small spills that he estimates were less than a pint at each location.

Officials are still trying to piece all of this together. The Houston Police Department said officers are investigating a warehouse in the area that could have possibly been broken into and someone who reported being exposed to mercury Saturday.

“We are also also investigating a potential, possible related call of a male at a local hospital in the county, not in the city, but in the county, possibly sometime yesterday or last night claiming to have had exposure to mercury,” HPD Executive Asst. Chief Matt Slinkard said.

He went on to explain that one of the reasons they weren’t able to tell if the warehouse was broken into or not is that it may have not been operational for awhile, so they were trying to see if it was vandalized at some point or if it was actually a recent break in.

Either way though, they cannot tell if the chemical came from there yet or not.