Aldine ISD’s Mead Middle School ‘Cactus Jack’ and ‘Love a Lamb’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week we're showing you pieces from students over at Aldine ISD's Mead Middle School.

Our first piece is by 13-year-old Fernando Garcia. He is in the sixth grade and his piece is called "Cactus Jack."

He said he enjoys art because he loves to draw and gets inspired by the things he sees.

Our second piece is by 12-year-old Hailey Mulikin. She's also in the sixth grade and her piece is called "Love a Lamb." She said she was inspired by the zoo and petting all the animals.

