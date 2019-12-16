Aldine ISD’s Mead Middle School ‘Cactus Jack’ and ‘Love a Lamb’

Posted 11:22 AM, December 16, 2019, by
Data pix.

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week we're showing you pieces from students over at Aldine ISD's Mead Middle School.

Our first piece is by 13-year-old Fernando Garcia. He is in the sixth grade and his piece is called "Cactus Jack."
He said he enjoys art because he loves to draw and gets inspired by the things he sees.

Our second piece is by 12-year-old Hailey Mulikin. She's also in the sixth grade and her piece is called "Love a Lamb." She said she was inspired by the zoo and petting all the animals.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.