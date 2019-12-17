Aldine ISD’s Mead Middle School presents ‘Eye Saw the Uncertainty of My Future,’ ‘Flora’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. this week -- we're showing you pieces from students over at aldine isd's mead middle school.

Our first piece is by 14-year-old Diana Torres. She is in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "Eye Saw the Uncertainty of My Future."

She says she enjoys art because she can share a message without saying a word. she says she was inspired by thinking about things people see that can really affect them.

Our second piece is by 14-year-old Daniela Putzeys. She is also in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "Flora."

she says she loves are because it doesn't have to be done a specific way. "Flora" was inspired by mother nature.