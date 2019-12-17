Aldine ISD’s Mead Middle School presents ‘Eye Saw the Uncertainty of My Future,’ ‘Flora’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. this week -- we're showing you pieces from students over at aldine isd's mead middle school.

Our first piece is by 14-year-old Diana Torres. She is in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "Eye Saw the Uncertainty of My Future."

She says she enjoys art because she can share a message without saying a word. she says she was inspired by thinking about things people see that can really affect them.

Our second piece is by 14-year-old Daniela Putzeys. She is also in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "Flora."

she says she loves are because it doesn't have to be done a specific way. "Flora" was inspired by mother nature.

