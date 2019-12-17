Convicted sex offender arrested at Indiana middle school

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — Officers arrested a convicted sex offender at an Indiana middle school Monday.

Police said around 12:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office got a call from a school resource officer at Tipton County Middle School reporting a possible sex offender on school property.

According to police, 26-year-old Todd Allen Nicholas, of Burnettsville, was part of a work crew doing maintenance on school grounds.

Following protocol, school officials scanned the ID Nicholas gave them and the school’s online “Raptor” system alerted office staff that Nicholas was a possible sex offender.

Police said further investigation showed that Nicholas was convicted of child molesting in White County in 2012 and is currently registered as a sexual predator on the Indiana registry.

According to police, he is currently on parole through the Indiana Department of Correction.

Nicholas was arrested for unlawful entry of school property by a serious sex offender and taken to the Tipton County Jail.