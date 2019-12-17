Deck the halls! Cheap, creative ideas for festive holiday parties 

Posted 9:47 AM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, December 17, 2019
Data pix.

Deck the halls with boughs of holly— it's time for some holiday fa-la-la-la fun! Our good friends with Poppin Parties come to the Morning Dose set to spread cheer and celebration. Watch for cheap and creative ideas for a festive holiday party that will put a smile on your guests' faces.

