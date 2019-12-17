Deck the halls with boughs of holly— it's time for some holiday fa-la-la-la fun! Our good friends with Poppin Parties come to the Morning Dose set to spread cheer and celebration. Watch for cheap and creative ideas for a festive holiday party that will put a smile on your guests' faces.
Deck the halls! Cheap, creative ideas for festive holiday parties
-
Showdowns, festivals, parties happening in Houston— before the holiday event blitz!
-
11th Annual Gingerbread Build-off this weekend at Houston City Hall
-
Peña’s Donuts & Diner on Morning Dose
-
Experience a winter wonderland of ice, festive lights during Holiday in the Gardens
-
Gospel singer Michelle Davis performs ‘Mary Did You Know’ on Morning Dose
-
-
Tips for avoiding donation fraud during the holidays
-
Celebrity Pilates instructor Carrie Minter shares holiday fitness tips
-
Holiday shopping safety tips everyone should know
-
Cheers to the holidays with advice from Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
-
Holiday depression and anxiety advice from Dr. Chad Brandt
-
-
Santa’s Tavern pop-up bar serving spirits perfect for the holiday season in Houston
-
How to ‘survive’ loneliness during the holiday season
-
Maggie’s Must-Haves for decking the halls in a fresh, new way!