Cedric Ballard, a Houston-based gospel songwriter and singer, visits Morning Dose for a live performance of his uplifting song "My Praise" and talk about an upcoming live recording of his most recent album. "Worship Now to Live."

It will take place Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. Fans are welcomed to attend.

Click here for tickets. The private location will be reveled after purchase of ticket.