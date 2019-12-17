Houston Museum of Natural Science has a new exhibit— and it’s a train lover’s holiday dream!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holiday lights and finely wrapped presents bring warmth to most hearts during the Christmas season, but there's just something special and nostalgic about trains— think Polar Express! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the Houston Museum of Natural Science where one of the largest miniature train displays in the nation is on display.

"Trains Over Texas" is a highly detailed recreation of the state's overall landscape and most memorable staples such as the "Be Someone" bridge in Houston. Visitors will get more out of this exhibit than what is on the surface.

Vice President of Education Nicole Temple said it's also a lesson in geography and geology as spectators can see accurate depictions of what is developing undergo such as the salt dooms that have form around the state's many oil wells.

Trains Over Texas will run until Jan. 5, 2020.

