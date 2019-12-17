Houston isn’t likely to get snow this winter (duh!) but there will be hundreds of white butterflies! 

Houston weather has many settings often switching from humid heat to outright cold in a matter of hours. Still, decadent flakes of fluffy white snow seem to rarely— well, almost never— be on the schedule.

But rest assured because this year there will be hundreds of white butterflies!

The Cockrell Butterfly Center at the Houston Museum of Natural Science is home to as many as 2,000 free-flying butterflies brought in from across the world. In celebration of the holiday season, the center has transformed itself into a tropical winter wonderland during its “White Christmas” event.

[Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe explores "White Christmas" exhibit at Houston Museum of Natural Science]

No, there are no icy snowflakes in this exhibit. Visitors are invited experience the rice paper butterfly, a species of white-winged butterflies hailing from southeast Asia. Closely related to the famous monarch buttery, this species is fairly large with an elegant flutter and an attraction to pleasant smells like human pheromones and some beauty products.

"White Christmas" runs until Jan. 5, 2020.

Ticket prices start at $10 and are $6 for museum members. Click here for more information!