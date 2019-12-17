Mother of accused cop killer back in jail after bond significantly raised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Tavores Henderson’s mother and her boyfriend were taken back into custody after a judge set new bonds for them.

They are charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon for their alleged role in helping her son hide from authorities after the death of Nassau Bay Police Sergeant Kaila Sullivan.

Tiffany Henderson appeared before a judge Monday morning. She was given a new bond amount of $125,000 on her felony hindering apprehension charge. The judge also revoked her bond on an October injury to elderly charge and set a new bond for $60,000.

The woman was taken back into custody following her hearing and remains in jail as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the mother picked up Tavores Henderson near the scene Tuesday night and drove him to a hotel where he could hide and then lied to authorities about where her son was.

Her boyfriend, Geoffrey Wheeler, is also charged with felony hindering apprehension for his alleged role in helping hide Tavores. A judge set a new bond for him for $50,000 and he has since bonded out of jail.

Tiffany Henderson is due back in court on Feb. 4.

Wheeler is due back on Feb. 5.

Tavores Henderson was charged with capital murder of a police officer and is due back in court on Feb. 27.

As that has played out in court, this week, we continue to honor the life of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.

The Nassau Bay Police Department has received tributes in her honor from law enforcement across the country. Her funeral is set for Wednesday. The service will start at 10 a.m. at Grace Church.