Few moments beat being home with loved ones for the holidays, especially the time spent cuddling with your furriest family members. Houston's Friends for Life Animal Shelter wants its cat and canine residents to experience that joy this holiday season in a cozy forever home.

Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the shelter to learn more about holiday adoptions and to meet the adorable pets seeking a loving family.

