WATCH LIVE: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Posted 10:08 AM, December 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Committee on Rules is meeting Tuesday to set the guidelines for this week’s historic House vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The entire House of Representatives is on track to vote this week on the articles of impeachment against the president. The Judiciary Committee voted on Friday to pass two articles for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The House is expected to start debating Wednesday after the Rules Committee sets the parameters. A full House vote is expected before the holiday recess.

If the charges are approved by the full House, the impeachment will go to a trial in the Senate.

Get caught up with previous impeachment coverage:

