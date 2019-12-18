Fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan to be laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The community is gathering Wednesday morning to honor the life of fallen Nassau Bay police officer Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Sullivan's funeral service will begin at 10 a.m.

Her family will start making their way to Grace Church around 8:30 a.m. She is being remembered as a hero and someone who served her community very well. Tributes to her have been sent to the department from all over including artwork from as far as Connecticut.

The sergeant was 43-years-old and had been with the Nassau Bay Police Department for 15 years when she was killed during a traffic stop Dec. 10 . Sullivan was called in as backup and was helping to arrest Tavores Henderson, 21, when the suspect broke free from officers and ran over the sergeant with his car.

Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie said Sullivan was a consummate professional in police work and will be greatly missed. Sullivan would have reached her 16th anniversary with the force on Dec. 27.

“Her blood ran blue— that’s the best I can tell you," Cromie said. "She was a police officer’s police officer. She’s going to be deeply missed by the department, by the officers, and by the community. She was very well entrenched in this community."

The service will be streamed live on the Nassau Bay Facebook page.

The procession following the service will go through Nassau Bay between 11:45 a.m. and noon. The procession will come in to town on NASA Road 1, turn to go in front of the police station, and then head back out on E. NASA Parkway. The police department says the public is welcome to line the streets in order to pay respect to Sullivan.