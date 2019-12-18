Young entrepreneurs pursue their dreams at teen-ran pop-up shop in the Galleria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a special thing— a teen who has an entrepreneurial mindset and thinks like a boss! Teen Biz Camp founder Crystal Victoria visits Morning Dose to about a program that is supporting teens with an interest in having their own business and giving them the tools to make it happen, including a teen-ran pop-up shop in the Houston Galleria.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.