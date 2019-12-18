Young entrepreneurs pursue their dreams at teen-ran pop-up shop in the Galleria

Posted 11:33 AM, December 18, 2019, by
Data pix.

It's a special thing— a teen who has an entrepreneurial mindset and thinks like a boss! Teen Biz Camp founder Crystal Victoria visits Morning Dose to about a program that is supporting teens with an interest in having their own business and giving them the tools to make it happen, including a teen-ran pop-up shop in the Houston Galleria.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.