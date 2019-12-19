10-year-old girl with life-threatening heart condition needs your help

Hatching for Health founder Jessica Hatch visits Morning Dose to talk about how her foundation is helping to save the lives of small children with debilitating and often life-threatening health conditions.
One of the foundation's current focuses is a 10-year-old girl from the Philippines, Esther, who suffers from a major heart condition called tretraology of Fallot and is in desperate need of a procedure with an estimated cost of more than $100,000.
Watch to learn how you can save young Ester's life.