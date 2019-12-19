Aldine ISD’s Mead Middle School presents ‘The Lizard Man Appears,’ ‘My Life In Polaroid’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week -- we're showing you pieces from students over at Aldine ISD's Mead Middle School.

Our first piece is by 14-year-old Anthony Alexander. He's in the eighth grade, and his piece is called "The Lizard Man Appears." Anthony says he loves art because it gives him a chance to draw and try new mediums. He says that his teacher, Ms. Wagner, always encourages him to challenge himself in order to become a better artist.

Our second piece is by 14-year-old Jade Jimenez. She's in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "My Life In Polaroid." Jade says for this piece, she was inspired after talking to her teacher about memories, and how both good and bad times make you the person who you are today.