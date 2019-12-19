Aldine ISD’s Mead Middle School presents ‘What Happens Next?’ and ‘134340, Still A Planet’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on The Art Spot. This week, we're showing you pieces from students over at Aldine ISD's Mead Middle School.

Our first piece is by 13-year-old Maria Lobato. She's in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "What Happens Next?" Maria says the inspiration for her artwork was climate change, specifically global warming, and what we can do to slow it down or even stop it.

Our second piece is by 13-year-old Julissa Serrano. She's also in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "134340, Still a Planet." This piece is supposed to represent a depiction of what Julissa thinks life might be like on Pluto. She gave her artwork that title because Pluto was downgraded from a planet and given that number instead.

