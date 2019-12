Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seventeen years is long enough to officially be considered a Christmas classic, right? Will Farrell's "Elf" hit theaters in 2003 and continues to be an hilarious holiday must-watch for boys and girls of all ages each year.

Theatre Under the Stars returns with in "Elf: The Musical," bringing our favorite Elf 'Buddy" back to the big stage at the Hobby Center.

The show runs from Dec. 7 - 22. Tickets start at $40.