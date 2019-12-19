Man accused of firing at HPD officers, barricading himself inside Fifth Ward home 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A man is in custody Thursday morning after allegedly opening fire on two Houston police officers and then barricading himself inside a Fifth Ward home.

The Houston Police Department received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. The caller reported a suspicious person walking on Lockwood Drive, possibly with a gun.

Officers spotted the suspect after arriving about ten minutes later. As soon as they started getting out of their patrol car, the man reportedly opened fire on them.

Thankfully, the officers were not hit. They did fire back, and the suspect ran into a nearby home where he barricaded himself for several hours.

The SWAT team was called out and tried to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

Once officers got a warrant to go inside the home, authorities say the suspect was talking to them and surrendered.

“No, he did not resist at all," HPD Asst. Chief Pete Lopez said. "He gave up. He was talking to the SWAT operators when they made entry and he voluntarily gave up. No use of force necessary other than the initial one when he got shot by the officers.”

The suspect was shot in the arm by the officers in the return gunfire. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

As of Thursday morning, we don’t know why he fired at the officers in the first place. That detail will be part of the follow up investigation that will happen at the hospital with the homicide investigators.

In line with standard procedure, the two officers involved in this incident are being placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

HPD has not released the suspect’s name.