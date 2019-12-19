Truly experience the Caribbean with delicious Ditty Island Delights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ditty Island Delights owner Yanique Rhule visits Morning Dose to share delicious holiday treats with a sweet, refreshing tastes of the Islands. Hailing for Jamaica, Ruhle opened her dessert company in hopes of honoring her late mother, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

She teaches anchor Sharron Melton how to make a coconut-filled dessert Gizzada— nicknamed "pinch'em rounds."

From now until Christmas Eve, the Ditty Island Delight Christmas Family Box is on sale for only $35. For each box purchased, Ditty Island Delight will donate $1 to charity.