Truly experience the Caribbean with delicious Ditty Island Delights

Posted 11:25 AM, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, December 19, 2019
Data pix.

Ditty Island Delights owner Yanique Rhule visits Morning Dose to share delicious holiday treats with a sweet, refreshing tastes of the Islands. Hailing for Jamaica, Ruhle opened her dessert company in hopes of honoring her late mother, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

She teaches anchor Sharron Melton how to make a coconut-filled dessert Gizzada— nicknamed "pinch'em rounds."

From now until Christmas Eve, the Ditty Island Delight Christmas Family Box is on sale for only $35. For each box purchased, Ditty Island Delight will donate $1 to charity.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.