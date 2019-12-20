Aldine ISD’s Mead Middle School presents ‘See’ and ‘The Last Words’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on The Art Spot. This week, we're featuring pieces from students over at Aldine ISD's Mead Middle School.

Our first piece is by 14-year-old Melissa Bautista. She's in the eighth grade, and her piece is called "See." Melissa says the inspiration for this piece of artwork was a pun -- a sea of seeing eyeballs. Melissa loves art because she says it helps her escape reality.

Our second piece is by 14-year-old Angel Gonzalez Barreto. He's also in the eighth grade, and his piece is called "The Last Words." This piece is actually a stained glass window, and Angel says he chose a water lily because it's something that he and his dad enjoyed looking for -- and it's one of the last memories he has of them together.