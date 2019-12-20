Burn calories with this fun Merry Fit-mas workout!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the Christmas countdown at four days, it can be tough to prioritize our health and fitness.

That's why we have Personal Trainer and Nutrition Expert, Lindsey Day, to help us have a Merry FIT-mas this year!

"I just got word from the North Pole that Santa wants your help delivering presents AND preparing for all the cookies and milk he'll be shoving in his pie hole.

This year Santa's gonna be walking in a WORKOUT wonderland!

1. First, let's load the presents on Santa's sleigh! Take 5 different weighted plates and transfer them from one end to the next onto the sled as fast as you can.

2-Time to push Santa's sled to lift off!. Arms straight. Hinge at hips to get low. Keep a neutral spin and push! As fast as you can for 1 minute!

Remember, Santa's on a time crunch - he's got lots of good boys and girls counting on him so make it snappy!

3. Now to the battle ropes we go! Or should I say the REINDEER ROPES! Squat down and lets help Santa ride that sleigh! On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer and Vixen! On Comet, and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen!

4. We've arrived at our first house! Those presents won't deliver themselves! Time for some box jumps...or shall I say, CHIMNEY jumps! Do as many as you can in 1 minute.

5. Alright- we delivered those presents in record timing! It's time to celebrate with some kettle bell swings. Feet shoulder width apart. Slight bend in the knees, hinge your hips back, spine straight and thrust your hips forward! You have 1 minute to party!

Enjoy those cookies! You've earned 'em! Merry FIT-mas my friends!"

