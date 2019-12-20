Missing Austin newborn, mother possibly found in Jersey Village neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are awaiting confirmation a newborn baby found in a Harris County home is Margot Carey, an infant who was reported missing last week in Austin along with her mother.

Margot, a 3-week-old infant, and Heidi Broussard, 33, have been missing since the morning of Dec. 12.

Late Thursday night, a residence on Bo Jack Drive near the Jersey Village area was searched after the Cy-Fair Fire Department reported that a 1-month-old baby girl had been found. Firefighters said the child had no "obvious injuries or problems" and was taken to the hospital. The fire department was called to the scene by CPS.

It's possible Broussard was found dead in the trunk of a nearby car shortly afterwards, according to reports from our sister station in Austin.

Broussard was last seen dropping off her son at his elementary school in Austin on Thursday, December 12th. The Austin Police Department believes the mother then went back to their home in south Austin, but they've not been seen since.

So far, officials have not confirmed that the infant or woman found are Margot and Broussard.

There are lots of agencies involved in the investigation, including the FBI, the Texas Rangers, Austin PD, and now several local agencies, too.