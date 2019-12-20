Star Wars fans across the galaxy are excited about the latest chapter in the iconic franchise, "The Rise of Skywalker," including our Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton. In preparation for the movies big release this weekend, she brings us her collection of Star Wars inspired pumps and shoes. Check it out!
Strutting across the galaxy! Morning Dose hosts shows off Star Wars inspired pumps
-
Dropa star, producer talk about new sci-fi film airing on Showtime
-
Altus Foundation Gala returns for its 17th annual star-studded night
-
Harbor’s Cajun Station Food Truck on Morning Dose
-
‘iWrite’ helps young authors get published, build confidence through writing
-
TUTS presents ‘Spring Awakening’ at the Hobby Center
-
-
How Disney is handling huge demand for ‘Rise of the Resistance,’ its most ambitious ride ever
-
Peña’s Donuts & Diner on Morning Dose
-
Ridge Point Chamber Choir performs ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’ on Morning Dose
-
Award-winning artist Vince B. performs on Morning Dose
-
Fandemic Tour 2019 to bring Sebastian Stan, Jon Bernthal, other big names to Houston
-
-
Gospel singer Michelle Davis performs ‘Mary Did You Know’ on Morning Dose
-
Gospel artist Cedric Ballard sings live on Morning Dose ahead of live album recording
-
Sheleah Monea performs ‘Overtime’ on Morning Dose