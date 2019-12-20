Strutting across the galaxy! Morning Dose hosts shows off Star Wars inspired pumps

Posted 1:07 PM, December 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

Star Wars fans across the galaxy are excited about the latest chapter in the iconic franchise, "The Rise of Skywalker," including our Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton. In preparation for the movies big release this weekend, she brings us her collection of Star Wars inspired pumps and shoes. Check it out!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.