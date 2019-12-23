Boy in need of new heart at Texas Children’s Hospital gets Christmas wish to be reunited with family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many children are eager to receive toys and other trinkets during the holiday season, but for some kids happiness cannot be found on a store shelf.

Hunter, or "Uncle Hunter" as he likes to be called, has two wishes at the top of his Christmas list: to be reunited with his family and a healthy new heart. He was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a severe congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart is underdeveloped.

Only 14 years old, Hunter has already undergone multiple open heart surgeries and other medical procedures. Since January 2019, he and his mother have been waiting at the Texas Children's Hospital for a heart donor.

While he patently waits, Hunter enjoys cooking low-sodium recipe videos for his YouTube channel, "Uncle Hunter." He dreams of someday becoming a chef and decided to launch his channel to help others with restrictive diets find creative ways to enjoy their favorite dishes.

Although the hospital has done a lot to make Hunter comfortable during this period in his life, he often misses his home in Louisiana and playing with his cousins. In an effort to make his holiday dreams come true, the Houstonian Hotel has arranged a special reunion for Hunter with his family for Christmas!