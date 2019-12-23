San Jacinto County deputy dies after rollover crash with another patrol vehicle 

Posted 7:15 AM, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18AM, December 23, 2019
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — The community is mourning after a San Jacinto County sheriff's deputy was killed over the weekend in a crash with another deputy.

Deputy Bryan Pfluger died at the hospital following that accident in Coldspring, Texas. He was 36 years old.

The Texas Department of Public Safety went out to investigate Saturday after the accident around 6:45 p.m.

Officials said they were responding to a call when Pfluger accidentally clipped the first patrol car as it was trying to make a right turn.

Pfluger's car rolled over several times.

Investigators said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The deputy in the other vehicle did not have any visible injuries.

