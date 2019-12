Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in 125,000 people are born with an extremely rare disease called Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome, otherwise known as RTS. For Morning Dose meteorologist Maria Sotolongo, it's a condition that hits close to home.

She invites her sister Christina Fonseca and brother-in-law Chad Liggin to talk about parenting their daughter, Sotolongo's niece Alexia, who was diagnosed with RTS at 9 months old.