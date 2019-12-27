Houston’s hottest New Year’s Eve 2020 events

Heyo! You’ve been absolutely panicking about where to ring in not only the new year, but a whole new DECADE! Welp, we’re here to help.
Check out our roundup of events below— click the links for deets like times and prices, but we've added in notes for what each event will be like!
New Year’s Eve Events:
- For a full out bash: NYE at the Crystal Ballroom (sponsored) — huge, can’t miss event with acrobats, open bars, multiple rooms of dancing, and more.
- Worldly bites: World’s Fair at Bravery Hall — $20 admission includes DJ & Lightshow, Performance Artists, Midnight Countdown, Confetti Cannons & Champagne Toast
- Laidback NYE: Chill out at Axelrad — no cover, live music, free champagne toast at midnight!
- Staycation + party: New Years Eve Party at Four Seasons Hotel Houston — a complimentary midnight toast, DJ and dance floor, a Moët Champagne Pyramid of Light, food & drink specials from Bayou & Bottle including craft cocktails and special priced bottles of Moët & Chandon Imperial for $85.
- Drug/drink free: Sober Eve with The Story — live music, dancing, photo booth fun, a midnight confetti drop, a coffee bar and creative mocktails.
- Fancy Masquerade: Hotel Derek’s Black and White Electric Ball — dancing, DJs, food and drinks included, and more.
- Chill Masquerade: NYE Masquerade Ball at Heights Bier Garden — free mask and champagne toast, midnight ball drop, $5 proseccos all night long, and music! NO COVER. (Reservations recommended)
- Take it way back: 90s country countdown at The Rustic — Say goodbye to 2019 with the greatest country hits of the ’90s by Raised Right Men. Party starts at 9pm and we’ll take this night until the countdown at midnight!
- Intimate speakeasy: NYE Celebration at True Anomaly Brewing — Only a limited number of $75 tickets will be sold. Skip the front doors and head straight to the back for champagne, party favors, heavy hors d’oeuvres, etc.
- Underground party: BASE NYE — Not many deets yet on this one, but BASE is a club, so you know the drill.
- Bowie party: Let’s Dance – A David Bowie Countdown with ‘Lectric Eye — Ring in the new decade at House of Blues Houston with ‘Lectric Eye – A Tribute to David Bowie. Enjoy complimentary entry with RSVP!