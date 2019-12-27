Take a powerful step into the new year with this 20-minute workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Fitness Friday time! With 2020 just days away, you know we have to dedicate this to helping those of you with fitness resolutions, right?!

Sometimes we don’t follow through with our resolutions because we complicate things, but fitness expert, Lindsey Day, is here to simplify things. Here’s a 20 minute workout you can do at home with just a medicine ball!

Just as the ball drops is when most of us realize we’ve dropped the ball on our workouts! Let’s pick it up in 2020 with a medicine ball workout!

We’re doing 20 reps of each of the following exercises.

1- Let’s start with a medicine ball push-up pop. Place the medicine ball under one hand and push up then pass the ball to the other hand and repeat.

2- Russian side twists are next. Twist your core and tap the ball from one side to the other. This will make the abs burn!

3- Next we have 20 Split squat slams! Scissor jump one foot in front of the other. As you switch feet slam the ball from one side to the other.

4- Now we’re doing ball burpees! Drop to the ground, jump back, do a close-grip push-up with the ball under your hands, jump in and jump up with the ball in your hands.

5- For our final exercise we have speed skaters. Jump from side to side, as you do so tap the ball to your feet and bring it to the sky as you transition.

Now we can skate into 2020 with style!

CLICK HERE To Take Lindsey's Free BODY Optimization Quiz

CLICK HERE to take Lindsey's Free KETO TROUBLE SHOOT Quiz

CLICK HERE to Learn more fitness & nutrition with Lindsey

FB: Lindsey Day Fitness

IG: @LindseyDayFitness