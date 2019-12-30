New Year’s 2020 makeup tips

Posted 9:20 AM, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, December 30, 2019
Data pix.

New Year! New You! Let's bring in the new year with glowin' and poppin' makeup. Owner of GEM Beauties Eliana Treece visits Morning Dose to show you how it's done.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.