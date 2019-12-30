× Reunion Tower preps to ring in 2020

DALLAS (NBCDFW.com) — Preparations have been in the works to ring in a new year and a new decade at Reunion Tower.

“The Cloud 9 party is really the closest you can get to seeing the party up close and personal,” Reunion Tower Director of Communications Katie Chaumont said.

That’s because 4-thousand fireworks will shoot off the tower from just above and just below the party floor venue.

“It’s really festive on this floor in particular,” Chaumont said.

Bartender Kimberly Austin showed our crews how to make one of Reunion Tower’s classic cocktail with the own twist. It’s called Pavlov’s Dog.

“First we ice the glass to chill it,” Austin said. “Then we use our house-made ginger lemongrass syrup.” The end result is a crisp, light pink cocktail.

The floor on the Cloud 9 party level will rotate, giving guests a 360-degree view of North Texas and the fireworks display.

“You’re going to get a beautiful show that will really bring your spirit in for 2020,” Chaumont said. “I think it’s about building memories, making new ones, making those plans for that nice round number in 2020.”

